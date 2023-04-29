Kenny McIntosh NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' RB

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11 7/8"

WEIGHT: 204

HAND: 9"

ARM: 30.5"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: 4.62

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: N/A

BROAD: N/A

POSITIVES

— Physical, downhill runner.

— Very good strength and contact balance. Can absorb hits and keep his legs churning.

— Above-average ability to mitigate contact. Knows how to contort his body and soften up hits he takes.

— Good pass-catcher. Comfortable hands to all levels of the field; flashed good hands downfield.

NEGATIVES

— Poor long speed. Not a threat to pick up explosive gains.

— Below-average agility and explosion. Not a very elusive runner.

— Below-average flexibility. Can struggle to sink his hips or change direction fluidly.

— Never dominated the carries in Georgia's backfield. Maxed out at 150 carries in 2022.

2022 STATISTICS

— 15 G, 150 ATT, 829 YDS (5.5 AVG), 10 TD; 43 REC, 504 YDS, 2 TD

NOTES

— DOB: March 3, 2000

— 4-star recruit in 2019, per 247Sports' composite rating

— 15 career starts; led team in carries in 2022

OVERALL

Kenny McIntosh is a physical, sure-handed back whose lack of explosive traits limits his ceiling as a pro.

McIntosh isn't quite built like a tank, but he has a sturdy frame and isn't afraid to use it. McIntosh is a tough and decisive downhill runner. He's quick to plunge forward through traffic, showing the tenacity and lower-body strength to keep churning through piles and fall forward for extra yardage. McIntosh also has a knack for knowing how to twist his body to mitigate incoming hits, which further helps him stay on his feet and power forward through contact. He's not a true bulldozer type, but he's tough to bring down right away.

McIntosh also offers receiving ability. At Georgia, McIntosh was relied on heavily as an underneath safety valve. He showed great hands as well as the ability to grind out bits of yardage here and there after the catch. Better yet, McIntosh flashed the ability to catch comfortably down the field on seam routes and wheel routes. He may not have the speed for that in the NFL, but it's encouraging that he could do it in the SEC.

Where McIntosh falls short is playmaking potential. In terms of raw speed, McIntosh is severely lacking. McIntosh doesn't have that extra gear on film, often resulting in him getting caught from behind even when he had clear runways to rip off explosive gains. That issue was confirmed by his 4.62 40-yard dash time. Moreover, McIntosh isn't very agile or explosive in space. He's not the type of back who can make people miss very often, which means he often has to settle for lowering his shoulder to create extra yards.

McIntosh will be a useful depth player off the bat. His combination of physicality, decisiveness and receiving skills give him the type of floor you want from a rotational back. That said, McIntosh's complete lack of speed and uninspiring athletic skills in space make it difficult to project him as a real-deal starter.

GRADE: 6.2 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 154

POSITION RANK: RB15

PRO COMPARISON: Bilal Powell

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen