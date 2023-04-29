Viliami Fehoko NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' EDGE

Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 276

HAND: 9"

ARM: 33"

WINGSPAN: 78⅜

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

– Good blend of size and quickness for an NFL edge.

– Against outside zone runs, he's quick to recognize reach blocks to stay in his gap and is strong at the point of attack to set the edge against offensive tackles. Gets good extension too when his hands are right.

– Quickness helps him change the angle on offensive linemen to make them miss.

– Has a nice arm-over move to escape blocks.

– Refuses to get blocked by tight ends one-on-one.

– As a pass-rusher, he absorbs contact well to help fight through chip blocks.

– Has solid rip and swim moves he can win with on the outside to go along with a decent inside spin and inside stick move.

– Rushes with a plan and has a good motor; works countermoves if his initial attempt doesn't succeed.

NEGATIVES

– Stands up out of his stance a bit and can get caught with high pad level at the point of attack, which causes issues against combo blocks from an offensive tackle and tight end.

– Late to see and get under pullers when unblocked.

– Has a habit of dropping his hands against the run and has wide hand placement, exposing his chest to offensive linemen. Also diminishes the effectiveness of his bull rush when rushing the passer.

– Doesn't have the acceleration off the line of scrimmage to win with speed around the edge.

– Still learning how to use his hands as a pass-rusher.

– Not very bendable in turning tight corners at the top of the rush.

– Runs out of gas quickly against hurry-up offenses or on two-minute drives.

2022 STATS

– 12 G, 69 total tackles (41 solo), 19 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 PD

NOTES

– A 3-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 1,576 overall, No. 68 TE, per 247Sports composite rankings

– Injuries: 2023 (sat out of Shrine Bowl with undisclosed injury)

– 43 career starts

– 2022 Honors: Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, Second-Team All-American (Sporting News, PFF), Fourth Team All-American (Phil Steele), First-Team All-Mountain West

– 2021 Honors: First-Team All-Mountain West

– 2020 Honors: First-Team All-Mountain West

OVERALL

Not many non-Power Five prospects have Viliami Fehoko's combination of size and athleticism. His quickness stands out on tape and keeps offensive linemen on their toes, and he has the strength to win at the point of attack to keep blockers off balance.

That has also helped him build a solid pass-rush arsenal with a few inside and outside moves he can win with.

Fehoko does need to improve his technique, most notably his use of hands. He'll get caught with his hands down and expose his chest as a run defender, which could be a bigger issue at the next level, and he didn't show the ability to "defeat the hands, defeat the man" when rushing the passer. That can come with more experience, but he was a fifth-year senior.

Schematically, the Spartan would be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end for a team that uses a lot of even fronts. Playing out of a three-point stance more frequently should help him overcome some of his pad-level issues, and he has the traits of someone who can develop into a solid all-around player, which teams will love from an early-Day 3 prospect.

GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 133

POSITION RANK: EDGE16

PRO COMPARISON: Antonio Smith

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder