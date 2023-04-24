Jets Schedule 2023: Examining NY's Top Matchups After Reported Aaron Rodgers Trade

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

It's finally done.

After what felt like endless negotiations, a flurry of micro-updates and non-updates and a "will they, won't they?" rivaled only by Ross and Rachel, the New York Jets reportedly have acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Landing a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer at quarterback ostensibly makes a Jets team already loaded with young talent—including 2022 Offensive Rookie of Year Garrett Wilson and Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner—a potential contender this upcoming season.

But who are some of the toughest opponents they'll face on the 2023 schedule as they seek to end a 12-year playoff drought?

It won't be an easy path, with nine games against teams that reached the playoffs last year (and an honorable mention going to the New England Patriots, who have beat the Jets 14 straight times).

Buffalo Bills (home and away)

The Bills have won the AFC East three years in a row, though the Jets split the season series in 2022. Still, any matchup with an offense led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs is a tough task. Two games against the Bills is no joke.

Miami Dolphins (home and away)

The Dolphins were 8-5 in Tua Tagovailoa's starts last season and had one of the most dangerous offenses in football. This offseason they further bolstered the defense, trading for superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey and hiring defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

They'll be a sexy pick to come out of the AFC so long as Tagovailoa can stay healthy. These two teams split the season series in 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs (home)

The Chiefs are the defending champions. Patrick Mahomes is the defending MVP. Does anything else need to be said?

Philadelphia Eagles (home)

The Eagles are the defending NFC champions. Jalen Hurts finished second in the MVP voting. Does anything else need to...well, OK, the Eagles lost a lot of impact players in free agency, including defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, running back Miles Sanders, linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, among others.

But this is still a squad loaded in the trenches that boasts a passing attack of Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert and has one of the NFL's top cornerback duos in Darius Slay and James Bradberry. The Eagles also have two first-round picks on Thursday to further bolster the roster. They'll be a tough matchup in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers (home)

The Chargers have the firepower to blow you out, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, but also are inconsistent enough to blow any lead and snatch defeat from the jaws of victory (see the Wild Card Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars).

When the Chargers are involved, expect a shootout. And a wild finish. Buckle up for this one.

Dallas Cowboys (away)

There has been a real "always the bridesmaid, never the bride" feel to the Cowboys in the past nine years, with five playoff berths, four divisional crowns, four seasons hitting at least 12 regular-season wins and...just three postseason victories in that span.

Still, there's no doubt that Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb lead a talented roster. At least in the regular season, the Cowboys are a tough matchup.

New York Giants (away, but not really)

Like the Jets, the Giants appear to be an up-and-coming team. Unlike the Jets, the Giants made the postseason last year. Given the expected disparity in quarterback play between Rodgers and Daniel Jones, however, the Jets should be the favorite in this season's Battle for the Big Apple.