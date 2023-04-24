Steelers' Allen Robinson Says He Has 'a Lot of Football Left' After Trade from Rams

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Allen Robinson has three seasons with at least 1,110 receiving yards, four seasons with 70 or more receptions and one season with double-digit touchdowns.

But injuries have limited him to just 22 games in the past two seasons, and his combined stats—71 catches for 789 yards and four touchdowns—would have been ho-hum production for the one-time Pro Bowler in a full season, let alone across two campaigns.

Still, the 29-year-old, who is now on his third team in as many years after being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, doesn't think he's washed just yet.

"I feel like for myself, I have a lot of football left," he told reporters on Monday. "I thought last year for the time that I was playing in those 10 games, I felt very good about some of the things that I did."

His season came to an end prematurely after he needed surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot.

For Pittsburgh, it's a low-risk gamble after only swapping seventh-round picks with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire Robinson. The veteran wideout will pair with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens to give the team a solid receiving corps.

And Robinson has the chance to prove that he does, in fact, have plenty left in the tank.