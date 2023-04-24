Steelers' Allen Robinson Says He Has 'a Lot of Football Left' After Trade from Rams

Steelers' Allen Robinson Says He Has 'a Lot of Football Left' After Trade from RamsApril 24, 2023
Allen Robinson has three seasons with at least 1,110 receiving yards, four seasons with 70 or more receptions and one season with double-digit touchdowns.
But injuries have limited him to just 22 games in the past two seasons, and his combined stats—71 catches for 789 yards and four touchdowns—would have been ho-hum production for the one-time Pro Bowler in a full season, let alone across two campaigns.
Still, the 29-year-old, who is now on his third team in as many years after being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, doesn't think he's washed just yet.
"I feel like for myself, I have a lot of football left," he told reporters on Monday. "I thought last year for the time that I was playing in those 10 games, I felt very good about some of the things that I did."
His season came to an end prematurely after he needed surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
With former Rams' WR Allen Robinson passing his Steelers physical, the trade is official.<br><br>🏈Steelers get Robinson and a 7th-round pick (No. 251).<br><br>🏈Rams receive 7th-round pick (No. 234).<br><br>Rams pay $10.25 million of Robinson's salary; Steelers pay remaining $5 million.
Alan Saunders @ASaunders_PGH
New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> WR Allen Robinson II quotes Pat Beverly when I asked him about why things didn't work out in LA.<br><br>"If you're a fork, you don't want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time."
For Pittsburgh, it's a low-risk gamble after only swapping seventh-round picks with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire Robinson. The veteran wideout will pair with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens to give the team a solid receiving corps.
And Robinson has the chance to prove that he does, in fact, have plenty left in the tank.