NFL Coach: Bryce Young's Footwork Isn't Good Because He's Got This Steph Curry Style

While many view Bryce Young as a near-perfect quarterback prospect outside his diminutive size, one quarterbacks coach is not convinced.

The anonymous coach spoke to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and said Young's demeanor on certain throws could land him in trouble in the NFL.

"I think people are viewing Bryce as a perfect prospect otherwise, but he's not perfect even without the size," he said. "His arm is not strong. It is below what most of the better quarterbacks in the NFL have. I think he will struggle to make some throws to the field outside the numbers. On seam routes, crossing routes, he's going to be a little late. His footwork isn't good because he's got this Steph Curry style, that's like, 'I'm playing like I'm not even sweating.' It's awesome, but you're gonna miss on some throws being a tick late on time throws. He was a little loose in college because I think he knew I can get away with this. C.J.'s footwork was tight, really good. He has a much higher floor. Bryce has a higher ceiling for sure."

Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns against 12 interceptions during his time at Alabama, so there weren't many throws he couldn't make—nor were there many mistakes to be found on film.

That said, coaches are hired to analyze film and project what might happen when a player makes a similar throw at the next level. That particular coach appears to be in the minority on Young, who is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in this week's draft, but he might wind up being proven correct if the Heisman winner doesn't improve his footwork.