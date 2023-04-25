7 Underrated Players Available in 2023 NHL Free Agency

0 of 7

The big-ticket items are always an easy grab.

But it takes a skilled shopper to stock a pantry with thrifty quality.

The concept is no different in NHL free agency, when the arrival of the summertime signing period will likely result in significant deals inked by the high-profile likes of Patrick Kane, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Still, with all due respect to those players and their accomplishments, that's not the only way to build a championship team. In fact, many a Stanley Cup contender this spring has a roster galvanized by guys who make far less but still play an important role.

The B/R hockey team scanned the list of players on the verge of unrestricted free agency come July and came up with a list of seven underrated contributors who'll help build a successful puzzle somewhere next season at a far more feasible cost.

