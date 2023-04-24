Seahawks Draft Rumors: Latest on C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Jalen Carter

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks "could be targeting" Ohio State star C.J. Stroud or Florida star Anthony Richardson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

McShay said he drew the conclusion based on input from NFL team executives, scouts and coaches along with player agents. He added that Georgia star Jalen Carter "isn't expected be the pick."

However, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Seattle head coach Pete Carroll "loves" Carter, adding "the Seahawks had a good 30 visit with him." Breer did question whether his off-field concerns could ultimately sour the Seahawks on selecting him so high.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman spoke to an NFL defensive coordinator who said Carter is "probably the best interior lineman I've ever evaluated" and possibly the best DL prospect since Ndamukong Suh.

The coordinator couldn't ignore the uncertainty surrounding Carter, though: "No one knows what gets this guy motivated though. He's just all over the place."

Especially since they have two top-20 picks, this draft could be a great opportunity for the Seahawks to the long-term foundation for their quarterback situation. Should they pass on both Stroud and Richardson, McShay said Tennessee's Hendon Hooker could be a candidate for the No. 20 pick.

Geno Smith is firmly entrenched as the starter for 2023, but his three-year, $75 million deal makes it fairly easy for Seattle to move on as early as 2024.

It's often tough for teams to resist the urge to keep a first-round pick on the bench for an entire season. The Seahawks are in a position where confining Stroud, Richardson or Hooker to the second string may not be that tough as long as Smith stays healthy.

That's a scenario that would benefit Richardson or Hooker in particular.

Richardson has all the tools to thrive at the next level but started just one full season in college. Throwing him onto an NFL field immediately could be a recipe for disaster.

Hooker's recovery from a torn ACL is progressing well, but the injury could adversely impact his development as a rookie. Effectively putting him on ice for a year, wherever he goes, may not be a bad idea.