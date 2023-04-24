X

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Excite Twitter as Celtics Top Trae Young, Hawks in Game 4

    Doric SamApril 24, 2023

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots and scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

    The Boston Celtics bounced back from their Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in a big way, putting forth an impressive offensive attack to earn a 129-121 win in Sunday's Game 4.

    Four starters scored 18 points or more for the Celtics as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead. Jaylen Brown led the balanced effort with 31 points, overcoming a slow shooting start and performing better after removing his protective mask. His wingman Jayson Tatum matched him with 31 points, as both of them made some big shots in the second half to quiet the crowd at State Farm Arena.

    In addition to the big performances from the two stars, Marcus Smart finished with 19 points, and Derrick White added 18 points. Malcolm Brogdon notched 14 points, and Robert Williams III posted 13 points and 15 rebounds, both of them coming off the bench. Boston shot 51.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range.

    Atlanta was led by star point guard Trae Young, who had 35 points and 15 assists. De'Andre Hunter tallied 27 points, while Dejounte Murray finished with 23 points and nine rebounds.

    The Celtics were the talk of NBA Twitter, with Brown and Tatum receiving praise for their strong offensive showing:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Celtics go up 3-1 on the Hawks ☘️<br><br>Brown/Tatum drop 31 PTS each <a href="https://t.co/cUz8vXOUA6">pic.twitter.com/cUz8vXOUA6</a>

    Max Lederman @Max_Lederman

    The Celtics are about to improve to 22-1 when both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown score 30+ pts.<br>This is also the first time they've done it in the postseason.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Jayson Tatum is him <a href="https://t.co/clnGdhJzya">pic.twitter.com/clnGdhJzya</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Time Lord keeps it alive, Jaylen Brown does the rest 🔨<br><br>Celtics ahead with under 30 seconds left to play on TNT. <a href="https://t.co/beuBGyVySZ">pic.twitter.com/beuBGyVySZ</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Tatum and Brown combine for 62 in Game 4 vs. the Hawks ☘️ <a href="https://t.co/0cYFki5ery">pic.twitter.com/0cYFki5ery</a>

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Jaylen Brown started this game at 1/7 with 3 points. <br>He took off his mask and the wrap on his hand.<br>From that point on: 26 points, 11/15.

    Justin Tinsley @JustinTinsley

    Tatum and Brown just cut the lights off in State Farm

    smarfwater™ @smarfwater

    jaylen took off the mask and dropped 31 in atlanta <a href="https://t.co/Y19g8tmdC1">pic.twitter.com/Y19g8tmdC1</a>

    Coley Harvey @ColeyHarvey

    As Jayson Tatum came to the line with 23 seconds left, he was hearing "MVP" chants from the crowd at State Farm Arena. Many Hawks fans hit the exits a couple minutes ago, but Celtics fans are still here and being heard

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum showing real killer instinct tonight.

    Savage @SavageSports_

    Jaylen Brown has been dynamic

    Mike Kadlick @mikekadlick

    This Jayson Tatum fella ain't half bad.

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Jaylen, White, Rob, Brogdon Hauser, and Smart are all shooting 50 percent or better for the Celtics, who have essentially gone 8 deep.

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to the Hawks…. <a href="https://t.co/6xKz4xLZGb">pic.twitter.com/6xKz4xLZGb</a>

    The Celtics are on a mission to return to the NBA Finals, and they're in great position to close things out when the series heads back to Boston. Tatum and Co. will look to advance to the second round when the two teams take the floor again for Game 5 on Tuesday.