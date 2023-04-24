Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Excite Twitter as Celtics Top Trae Young, Hawks in Game 4

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in a big way, putting forth an impressive offensive attack to earn a 129-121 win in Sunday's Game 4.

Four starters scored 18 points or more for the Celtics as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead. Jaylen Brown led the balanced effort with 31 points, overcoming a slow shooting start and performing better after removing his protective mask. His wingman Jayson Tatum matched him with 31 points, as both of them made some big shots in the second half to quiet the crowd at State Farm Arena.

In addition to the big performances from the two stars, Marcus Smart finished with 19 points, and Derrick White added 18 points. Malcolm Brogdon notched 14 points, and Robert Williams III posted 13 points and 15 rebounds, both of them coming off the bench. Boston shot 51.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range.

Atlanta was led by star point guard Trae Young, who had 35 points and 15 assists. De'Andre Hunter tallied 27 points, while Dejounte Murray finished with 23 points and nine rebounds.

The Celtics were the talk of NBA Twitter, with Brown and Tatum receiving praise for their strong offensive showing:

The Celtics are on a mission to return to the NBA Finals, and they're in great position to close things out when the series heads back to Boston. Tatum and Co. will look to advance to the second round when the two teams take the floor again for Game 5 on Tuesday.