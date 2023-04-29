Jose Ramirez NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' EDGE

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 242

HAND: 8 ¾"

ARM: 32 ¾"

WINGSPAN: 79 ½"

40-YARD DASH: 4.73

3-CONE: 6.95

SHUTTLE: 4.3

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 9'10"

POSITIVES

– Good get-off, solid at timing up the snap and accelerates off the line of scrimmage well. Can win with speed when rushing.

– Has a handful of finesse moves he can win with as a pass-rusher; ghost rush (best move), dip-rip and outside stick.

– Does a good job of engaging with a blocker and using his quickness along with a decent push-pull move to escape blocks versus the run and as a counter off his bull rush when rushing the passer.

– Very bendy to turn tight corners at the top of the rush.

– Stays tight to the line of scrimmage when unblocked against the run and has the speed to make plays a few yards past the line from the backside.

– Has enough strength against outside zone to set the edge versus tight ends and is agile enough to avoid getting reached by offensive tackles.

NEGATIVES

– Needs to add size and strength to become an every-down player.

– Lacks the strength and power to win with a bull rush or when turning speed to power in the NFL.

– Doesn't use his hands when working inside stick moves. Has the quickness and athletic ability, but struggles to knock the offensive lineman's hands down, allowing them to catch him and recover.

– Not strong enough to fight back against pressure when slanting. Will get kicked inside.

– Will struggle to shed blocks in the NFL if he can't disengage using his athleticism.

2022 STATS

– 12 G, 66 TOT (40 SOLO), 19.5 TFL, 12 SK, 2 PD, 2 FF

NOTES

– Arizona and Riverside Community College transfer

– A 3-star recruit in the 2017 class, No. 1,676 overall, No. 117 OLB, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– A 2-star JUCO recruit in the 2019 class, No. 37 DT, per 247 Sports

– 2022 Honors: MAC Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-MAC

– 2021 Honors: Third-Team All-MAC

OVERALL

Jose Ramirez is an impressive athlete who is quick-twitched and very bendy as a pass-rusher. His best move is the ghost rush, and he has a few other tools in his toolbelt that could help him carve out a career as a third-down rusher in the NFL.

However, Ramirez is undersized and needs to get stronger to be an every-down player in the NFL.

Ramirez would be a good scheme fit as a standup outside linebacker for a team that uses odd fronts. Even-front teams might take a flier on him and use him exclusively as a rusher, but it's hard to see him having a career as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end.

The Eastern Michigan product will be a good value pick as a late-round pass-rusher.

GRADE: 5.8 (Backup/Draftable — 6th-7th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 190

POSITION RANK: EDGE23

PRO COMPARISON: Bryce Huff

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder