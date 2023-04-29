Wanya Morris NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' OT

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 307

HAND: 10¼"

ARM: 35⅛"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 5.1

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 28.5"

BROAD: 9'3"

POSITIVES

— Heavy hands with very good raw power and brute strength to deliver jolt and immediate displacement at the point of attack.

— Above-average initial quickness, burst and overall fluidity on the move.

— Violent, physical demeanor that leads to commanding knockdowns and finishes.

— Excels bumping and feeding interior defensive linemen over on double-teams, covering up and taking over on "B" blocks and cutting off the back side against 4 and 4i alignments.

— Takes smooth pass sets to get to and expand landmarks.

— Flashes ability to maximize length, establish first meaningful contact and stay light on his hands while mirroring.

NEGATIVES

— Leaves his chest exposed with wide, looping and late hands.

— Struggles to drop his hips and generate force through the ground when anchoring, resulting in getting blown up when he isn't able to establish first meaningful contact.

— Has an upright playing style and poor posture that lead to leaning into contact and shaky balance as the block progresses.

— Susceptible to oversetting on 45-degree angle sets that leave a soft inside shoulder and quick losses across his face.

2022 STATISTICS

— Eight starts at right tackle

— AP second-team All-Big 12 selection

NOTES

— Former 5-star offensive tackle recruit out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

— Originally committed to and played for Tennessee, starting 19 total games: 17 at left tackle and two as a blocking tight end in the team's jumbo package.

— 27 career starts spread out across left tackle (17), right tackle (eight) and extra tight end (two).

— Suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season for an undisclosed "off-the-field issue."

— Suffered a grade 2 hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash at the combine.

— Accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

— Trained under Duke Manyweather in Frisco, Texas, leading up to the Senior Bowl and combine.

OVERALL

Wanya Morris is a former 5-star tackle recruit who committed to and played at Tennessee for two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma to finish out his final two seasons. Morris couldn't crack the starting lineup his first season in Norman and was used as part of a rotation before winning the job heading into his senior season. He started eight games at right tackle inside Oklahoma's RPO-based, multiple run game with an emphasis on gap concepts. He has a lean build, excellent arm length and above-average athletic ability.

Morris brings very good raw power and heavy hands in the run game to create easy displacement bumping and feeding on double-teams, overtaking on B blocks and walling off down blocks. He shows good athletic ability and quickness on the back side of zone runs to cut off 4/4i alignments while being able to line up and erase smaller targets as a puller in Oklahoma's counter series. Once locked inside the frame of defenders, he has another gear to create jarring torque to lift and dump opponents for violent finishes. While Morris has starter-level physical traits with a tone-setting demeanor, he plays with inconsistent leverage, body control and balance that results in defenders being able to get under and inside of his frame, drive him back and slip his grasp with ease.

In pass protection, Morris is a smooth mover in his pass set to reach and expand landmarks to protect the corner, flashing the ability to maximize his length, establish first meaningful contact and stay light on his hands while mirroring the opponent. Mixed in with those flashes are repeated lapses in technique that lead to quick losses across his face and straight down the middle thanks to oversetting and unreliable anchoring ability.

Overall, Morris has a hot-and-cold element to his game with glaring lapses in technique and clean losses, but he has plus power, athletic ability, length and flashes of dominance that will allow him to compete for a backup role with starting tackle potential within his first contract.

GRADE: 6.8 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 107

POSITION RANK: OT9

PRO COMPARISON: Ja'Wuan James

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn