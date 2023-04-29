Tyler Steen NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' OT

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 321

HAND: 10 1/2"

ARM: 32 3/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: 4.59

VERTICAL: 29 1/2"

BROAD: 109"

POSITIVES

— Good initial and lateral quickness out of his stance to reach landmarks against wide rush alignments.

— Smooth vertical set with the body control to stay square, recover and cut off inside moves.

— Knows how to maximize his length and keep defenders at his fingertips.

— Uses quick, light independent hands in pass protection to mix up his approach with a potent inside strike to disrupt the timing of his opponent.

— Has an impressive feel for spacing, timing and body positioning on combo blocks, knowing how to adjust aiming points to account for post-snap movement and when to release and intersect second-level targets.

— Shows good play strength to drive, strain and torque defenders out of the hole on angle-drive and double-team blocks.

NEGATIVES

— Has a bad habit of dropping his outside foot and shortening the corner when rushers get perpendicular to his frame.

— Gets caught flat-footed with an exposed chest too often against speed to power, leading to a tardy, inconsistent anchor.

— Base gets too wide with his feet stuck in mud when redirecting laterally, leaving him off-balance.

— Sporadic lapses in technique call into question his focus and concentration.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 starts at left tackle

NOTES

— 3-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

— Originally committed to Vanderbilt as a defensive tackle and played a reserve role there as a freshman before switching to the offensive line and starting 33 consecutive games at tackle. Transferred to Alabama prior to the 2022 season.

— 46 career starts: 34 at LT and 12 at RT

— Father served in the Marines, and his grandfather won the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam

— Accepted an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama

OVERALL

Tyler Steen started 13 games at left tackle inside the Crimson Tide's multiple run scheme. He has a high-cut frame with adequate arm length, thick limbs and plenty of sand.

Steen has good athletic ability and smooth movement skills that show up in his pass sets and while working combination blocks in the run game. He creates instant space out of his stance in pass protection, reaches his landmarks quickly and shows impressive body control to stay square, recover and regain leverage when initially beat.

Steen has light and active hands, with a potent inside strike to disrupt the timing of a rusher's move and keep him at his fingertips. While Steen can make it look pretty in pass protection and often does, he has recurring lapses in strike timing, footwork and balance, leading to a shaky anchor against the long-arm technique and a short corner against inside-out stutters that can cramp the pocket in a hurry.

In the run game, Steen shows good play strength to cover up, drive and widen out defenders on angle-drive, down and double-team blocks. He shows a knack for adjusting his aiming points to account for post-snap movement with very good timing and feel for when to overtake and release on combination blocks. Steen does a nice job of using his big frame and strong hands to overwhelm second-level targets and wall them off once latched. He finishes with consistent effort, looking to torque and dump defenders late in the rep.

Overall, Steen is a smooth mover with good quickness, recovery skills, a physical demeanor and starter-level play strength that needs to reduce lapses in his technique to enhance his balance and anchoring ability. Steen will be able to compete for a swing tackle role right away and has the physical traits to become a quality starter within his rookie contract.

GRADE: 7.1 (High-level backup/potential starter)

OVERALL RANK: 75

POSITION RANK: OT7

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Jones

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn