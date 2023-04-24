2023 NFL Draft: 6 Shocking Picks That Might Happen in 1st Round

0 of 6

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

One of the beauties of the NFL draft is that evaluating prospects is an ambiguous process. Scouts, general managers, analysts and fans can all watch the same player and have a different perspective, leading to various grades and big boards that are dramatically different from one another. That's how the draft keeps us on our toes, and there ends up being at least one surprise pick every year.

Whether it's Cole Strange going in the first round to the New England Patriots while Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reveals they thought Strange would be available in the fourth round, or Al Davis trusting his height, weight, speed method with Darrius Heyward-Bey back in 2009, there's a Day 1 selection that raises some eyebrows every year.

In the 2023 class, there aren't a ton of slam-dunk prospects, as only four players on Bleacher Report's big board have a top-10 grade and only 21 have first-round grades. That means we should be in for at least one surprise on Thursday night and might be in store for a few when it's all said and done.

Here, we'll attempt to predict a few shocking picks that could happen in the first round by reading the tea leaves and looking into the draft rumors that have been circulating over the last few weeks.