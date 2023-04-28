Projecting Where Max Duggan Will Be Drafted After Day 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Some of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft were selected in Round 1, including C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

However, others such as former TCU quarterback Max Duggan are still available as we enter the second round and beyond.

Duggan was one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football in 2022, finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting after helping lead the Horned Frogs to the national championship game, where they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 22-year-old completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 15 games, in addition to rushing for 423 yards and nine scores.

While Duggan put together an impressive senior season, he isn't expected to be selected until late in the 2023 draft, if at all.

After speaking with NFL executives, scouts and coaches, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero listed him as being selected in the seventh round or being signed as a priority free agent.

"Love the makeup, the competitor and all that," an NFC executive told Pelissero. "I just don't know as a passer how he's going to get that done. He doesn't fire me up that way. You love him being able to run around and make plays with his feet and all that. To me, the ceiling's a backup, just because the physical tools are just average."

If Duggan is drafted this spring, where might he end up? Well, let's take a look at a few teams that might express interest in the former TCU signal-caller.

Los Angeles Chargers

With Justin Herbert as their quarterback, the Los Angeles Chargers won't be in the market for a starting signal-caller for years to come.

However, the franchise could be interested in adding a capable backup this offseason, and that could come in the form of Duggan.

The Chargers attended his pro day at TCU this offseason, and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier pulled him aside for a one-on-one chat after his throwing session.

NFL Media's Jane Slater also reported in March that the Chargers were one of three teams interested in Duggan, so the Bolts can't be ruled out as a potential destination.

The Chargers re-signed Easton Stick to serve as Herbert's primary backup, though the team has carried three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster in recent seasons, which means L.A. could be interested in having Duggan compete for a spot.

New York Jets

The New York Jets were one of the three teams Slater reported had interest in Duggan. While they should be considered a destination, this one comes with a caveat.

The Jets have acquired four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, and he'll become their starting quarterback in 2023. That means 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson will become his backup, provided he's not traded.

If Wilson is traded, that will open the door for Gang Green to add another quarterback this offseason, hence the possible interest in Duggan.

He would join a QB room that includes Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler. That's not a great room, but Duggan could make it better and learn from one of the best quarterbacks in the game in Rodgers.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were the third team reportedly interested in Duggan following his TCU pro day.

Like the Chargers and Jets, they have a starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. Dallas also has a capable No. 2 in Cooper Rush. But Duggan would elevate the room beyond Rush.

AT&T Stadium is just down the road from TCU, and America's Team would certainly allow Duggan the opportunity to compete, which is what he has said he wants in an NFL franchise.

Other potential destinations: Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams