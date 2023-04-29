Brodric Martin NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' DL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4½"

WEIGHT: 337

HAND: 9⅛"

ARM: 34 ⅜"

WINGSPAN: 84 ¼"

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

– Great size for an NFL defensive tackle.

– Space-eater who is impossible to move one-on-one and can create stalemates against double teams. Also, solid at turning his hips into the second blocker to get skinny and split the double.

– Plenty of upper-body strength to get extension and is decent at shedding blocks. Flashed the ability to escape with a swim move, too.

– Has the strength to develop a push-pull move as a pass-rusher down the line.

– Gets his hands up to bat passes at the line of scrimmage when he doesn't hit home as a rusher.

NEGATIVES

– Slow off the ball and has a habit of false stepping with his first step, which really limits his ability to win as a bull-rusher. Also, stops his feet on first contact and has high pad level.

– Not quick-twitched or agile enough to execute finesse moves or be effective as the looper in line games.

– Doesn't use his hands as a pass-rusher and needs to learn how to work the hands after initial contact.

– Will struggle to get a leverage advantage as a run defender with his height, and he stands up out of his stance, which could be a bigger issue against double teams in the NFL.

– An older prospect with limited college production.

NOTES

– Born May 24, 1999

– Northern Alabama transfer

– Not ranked in the 2017 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings

– No major injuries

– 15 starts in two seasons at WKU

– 16 starts in three seasons at UNA

– WKU stats (two seasons): 62 total tackles (27 solo), six TFL, four sacks, three PD, one FF

– UNA stats (three seasons): 81 total tackles (37 solo), nine TFL, two sacks, four PD

– 2022 Honors: Conference USA Honorable Mention

OVERALL

With great size and impressive strength, Brodric Martin can be a space-eating defensive tackle in the NFL. His best fit is as a 0- to 1-technique nose in a system that asks him to two-gap. He's nearly impossible to move one-on-one and can hold his own against double teams.

However, expecting Martin to stand out by making a ton of plays against the run or as a pass-rusher is unrealistic. He lacks the athleticism to make tackles outside of a phone booth when running backs cut, even if he does get off blocks, and his pass-rush arsenal is almost non-existent.

Still, he's a solid two-down player who can factor into the defensive line rotation on first and second downs.

GRADE: 5.7 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 201

POSITION RANK: DL23

PRO COMPARISON: Al Woods

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder