Brodric Martin NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' DL

Brodric Martin NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' DLApril 29, 2023
HEIGHT: 6'4½"
WEIGHT: 337
HAND: 9⅛"
ARM: 34 ⅜"
WINGSPAN: 84 ¼"
40-YARD DASH: TBD
3-CONE: TBD
SHUTTLE: TBD
VERTICAL: TBD
BROAD: TBD
POSITIVES
– Great size for an NFL defensive tackle.
– Space-eater who is impossible to move one-on-one and can create stalemates against double teams. Also, solid at turning his hips into the second blocker to get skinny and split the double.
– Plenty of upper-body strength to get extension and is decent at shedding blocks. Flashed the ability to escape with a swim move, too.
– Has the strength to develop a push-pull move as a pass-rusher down the line.
– Gets his hands up to bat passes at the line of scrimmage when he doesn't hit home as a rusher.
NEGATIVES
– Slow off the ball and has a habit of false stepping with his first step, which really limits his ability to win as a bull-rusher. Also, stops his feet on first contact and has high pad level.
– Not quick-twitched or agile enough to execute finesse moves or be effective as the looper in line games.
– Doesn't use his hands as a pass-rusher and needs to learn how to work the hands after initial contact.
– Will struggle to get a leverage advantage as a run defender with his height, and he stands up out of his stance, which could be a bigger issue against double teams in the NFL.
– An older prospect with limited college production.
NOTES
– Born May 24, 1999
– Northern Alabama transfer
– Not ranked in the 2017 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings
– No major injuries
– 15 starts in two seasons at WKU
– 16 starts in three seasons at UNA
– WKU stats (two seasons): 62 total tackles (27 solo), six TFL, four sacks, three PD, one FF
– UNA stats (three seasons): 81 total tackles (37 solo), nine TFL, two sacks, four PD
– 2022 Honors: Conference USA Honorable Mention
OVERALL
With great size and impressive strength, Brodric Martin can be a space-eating defensive tackle in the NFL. His best fit is as a 0- to 1-technique nose in a system that asks him to two-gap. He's nearly impossible to move one-on-one and can hold his own against double teams.
However, expecting Martin to stand out by making a ton of plays against the run or as a pass-rusher is unrealistic. He lacks the athleticism to make tackles outside of a phone booth when running backs cut, even if he does get off blocks, and his pass-rush arsenal is almost non-existent.
Still, he's a solid two-down player who can factor into the defensive line rotation on first and second downs.
GRADE: 5.7 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)
OVERALL RANK: 201
POSITION RANK: DL23
PRO COMPARISON: Al Woods