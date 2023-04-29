Dorian Williams NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' LB

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 228

HAND: 10 1/4"

ARM: 33 3/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.49

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 10"

POSITIVES

– Pretty quick to read gap runs. Has the agility and acceleration to beat the puller to the spot.

– Has the patience to let zone runs develop and knows when to pick his spots to attack the gap, giving him opportunities to make unblocked tackles. Navigates and avoids the trash well, too.

– Takes on blocks with his hands as a run defender and has enough upper-body strength to get some extension against offensive linemen.

– Decent range versus outside runs with his speed and angles.

– Has good speed when coming downhill and wraps up with good pad level as a tackler to limit yards after contact. Has some pop behind his pads.

– Uses his hands and creates reroutes against wide receivers in zone coverage.

– Good acceleration to click and close or take away short routes in man coverage.

– Carries tight ends and running backs with solid speed down the field.

– Impressive sense of when to attack the quarterback on scramble drills, which can limit yards and even lead to sacks.

NEGATIVES

– Stops his feet when taking on blocks and lacks the strength to hold his ground versus stronger offensive linemen. Will struggle in the NFL.

– Doesn't get offensive linemen off-balance when using a flipper at the point of contact and ends up getting swallowed up.

– Isn't violent. Lacks the strength to stack and shed.

– Struggles to throttle and bring his feet with him when tackling in space, which leads to occasional misses.

– Needs to work for more depth as the middle hole defender in zone coverage, especially against play action. Tries to backpedal against run fakes instead of turning and running/ROBOT-ing, but lacks the speed moving backward to get to the depth in time.

– Gets caught staring in the backfield and struggles to locate threats coming into his area when playing zone. Passes whiz by his ears and he takes the cheese against levels concepts when the back runs the short route.

– Subpar change-of-direction skills in man coverage.

– Doesn't have any pass-rushing moves as a blitzer.

NOTES

– DOB: June 28, 2001

– A 3-star recruit in the 2019 class, No. 2,394 overall, 176 OLB, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– No major injuries

– 28 career starts

– 2022 Honors: First-Team All-AAC (coaches)

– 2021 Honors: Third-Team All-AAC (Phil Steele)

– 2020 Honors: Led AAC with 98 total tackles, Second-Team All-AAC (coaches)

OVERALL

In general, Dorian Williams could be a solid backup linebacker and special teamer in the NFL. He doesn't have a specialty as far as being a coverage 'backer or run defender, as he has significant strengths and weaknesses in both areas.

Williams' tackling is his most impressive trait against the run. He has great technique and can stop running backs in their tracks, especially in short-yardage situations. However, he's going to struggle to hold his ground and get off blocks from NFL offensive linemen.

In coverage, the Tulane product has the speed and acceleration to carry his man or click and close, and he has impressive ball production with 15 career interceptions and pass breakups combined, nine of which came this past season. But his eye discipline in zone coverage is a major concern.

Schematically, Williams would be best as a "Will" linebacker for an even-front team that runs a lot of man coverage. He'll also be able to contribute on special teams, having played there his entire college career, which will help his draft stock.

GRADE: 6.1 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 163

POSITION RANK: LB11

PRO COMPARISON: Robert Spillane

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder