Kobie Turner NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' DL

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/4"

WEIGHT: 288

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 32"

WINGSPAN: 77 7/8"

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

– Impressive get-off. Fast off the ball and has good initial quickness.

– Physical at the point of attack as a run defender and takes on blocks with low pad level to gain a leverage advantage.

– Against scoop and combo blocks, attacks and gets hands on the lineman he's lined up across from to help free up linebackers. Has a solid base to avoid losing too much ground.

– Has the strength to get some extension and shed blocks versus base blocks from offensive linemen.

– Has a nice rip move when slanting to help get penetration.

– Has a knack for punching the ball out when making tackles.

– Has good leg drive on his bull rush to help collapse the pocket, which also helps with his rip move.

– Good athlete with the quickness, agility and hip mobility to develop/flesh out a few finesse moves down the line if he gets his use of hands down.

– Can be effective in line games. Physical and strong as the penetrator and to pick the offensive lineman he's lined up across from, and athletic and agile enough to be an effective looper.

– Excellent pass-rush motor to get coverage sacks. Never stops rushing.

– Hustle player in general who will factor into gang tackles down the field.

NEGATIVES

– Slightly undersized for an NFL defensive tackle and has a pretty full frame already.

– Lack of arm length limits how much extension he can get when taking on blocks, which could make shedding more difficult for him in the NFL.

– Isn't strong enough to hold up against a true double-team on the front side of gap runs.

– Struggles with his balance and needs to play under more control, especially in the backfield. Occasionally comes in like a bat out of hell and falls on his face when the ball-carrier cuts or when he goes from pressure to none after defeating a block.

– Late and inaccurate with his hands when rushing the passer, which gives up his chest to blockers and limits his pass-rushing arsenal.

– Doesn't have a go-to pass-rush move that he can win with immediately in the NFL.

– Fairly inconsistent player who will make a splash play on one rep and then get beat on the next.

NOTES

– Richmond transfer

– Wasn't ranked by 247Sports or any recruiting outlet coming out of high school in the 2017 class, went to FCS Richmond as a walk-on

– No major injuries

– 27 career starts (all at Richmond)

– Richmond stats (four seasons): 158 total tackles (65 solo), 33.5 TFL, 15 sacks, 4 FFs

– Wake Forest stats (one season): 38 total tackles (21 solo), 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FFs

– 2021 Honors: First-Team All-CAA, First-Team CoSIDA Academic All-District, Second-Team All-American (Stats Perform FCS)

– 2020-21 (Spring) Honors: CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-CAA, Second-Team All-American (AP, Stats Perform FCS)

– 2019 Honors: Third-Team All-CAA

OVERALL

Kobie Turner might have one of the best stories of any prospect in this year's NFL draft class. His college career started as an FCS walk-on, and his parents gave him a year to get a scholarship. Not only did he accomplish that goal, but he ended up becoming an All-American before eventually transferring to Wake Forest and being in this position.

That story of perseverance will certainly help Turner's draft stock as scouts and general managers dig into each player's character and work ethic. It also helps that he has a good blend of strength and athleticism to work with and develop in the NFL.

Turner's run defense is already solid, but his use of hands as a pass-rusher is a major work in progress. It also doesn't help that the Spider and Demon Deacon lacks NFL size for a defensive tackle and has some physical limitations.

However, Turner has done an excellent job of proving that he belongs this past year by standing out against ACC competition and at the East-West Shrine Bowl. While his play is inconsistent and he is an older prospect who is a bit of a project, he'd be a great fit as a 3-technique in a scheme that allows its defensive tackles to penetrate instead of play gap control.

GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 131

POSITION RANK: DL19

PRO COMPARISON: Larry Ogunjobi

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder