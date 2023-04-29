Julius Brents NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' CB

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 198

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 34"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.53

3-CONE: 6.63

SHUTTLE: 4.05

VERTICAL: 41.5"

BROAD: 11'6"

POSITIVES

— Excellent length and size. Quick feet with controlled backpedal and movement skills.

— Form-fitting, willing tackler. Wraps up and drives feet on contact.

— Very good zone defender. Shows vision and understanding of threats in the area.

— Good ball skills. Able to run routes for receivers at times.

NEGATIVES

— Pad level can rise at times. Has trouble sinking hips out of breaks, along with occasionally jumping into his breaks. Allows separation at the top of routes.

— Sloppy technique in press. Doesn't move his feet on initial movement, causing him to reach and allowing him to get beat off the line.

— Average strength. Easily gets walled off.

2022 STATISTICS

— 14 G, 45 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 1 FF, 4 PD, 4 INT

NOTES

— DOB: 1/18/2000

— 2022 All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches)

— 2022 Second-Team Academic All-Big 12

— 2022 Jim Thorpe Award watch list



OVERALL

Julius Brents is a long-limbed athlete with rare size for a cornerback. He's also a long strider who needs a few steps to get to his top speed.

The Kansas State product has played from multiple alignments but mostly chooses to play from press. While there, he does a good job of using his hands to reroute receivers at the line of scrimmage but occasionally gets beat because of his lack of foot movement to stay in position.

He uses his hands very well to control receivers as they work downfield. With his height, he struggles to keep his pad level low when transitioning. Brents shows understanding of routes and where he should be in zone coverage but can struggle getting out of breaks at times.

The times he shows a quick reaction, he can stick to the receiver's hip and often runs the route for them. Though it takes time for him to open his stride and get to top speed, when open he is able to match receivers downfield.

When matched against faster, quicker receivers, he has struggled to match their speed and sink his hips. His length shows up mostly when playing the ball in the air, as he can locate the ball and displays good timing when contesting receptions.

Brents is also a willing tackler who isn't afraid to get mixed up in the run game. He does a good job of setting the edge but lacks the functional strength to control blockers. There have been many times when smaller receivers have gotten into his chest and walled him off from ball-carriers. When tackling, he has generally wrapped and wrestled ball-carriers to the ground with good security.

Ultimately, Brents has a blend of rare size and good mobility for a cornerback. He can be a good role player early in his career and has the skills to develop into a starter down the road.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup or Potential Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 74

POSITION RANK: CB9

PRO COMPARISON: Martin Emerson Jr.



Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings