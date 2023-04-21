76ers' Doc Rivers Rips Refs for Favoring Instigators, Calls Harden Ejection 'A Joke'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers blasted NBA officials Friday for ejecting superstar guard James Harden during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

According to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, Rivers said referees have to stop favoring instigators and also called Harden's ejection "a joke."

Harden was ejected late in the third quarter for a flagrant-2 foul on Royce O'Neale, which saw Harden hit O'Neale in the groin during a drive attempt:

Philly was trailing 80-76 at the time of the ejection, but it came back to win 102-97. The 76ers hold a commanding 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4 on Saturday.

Aside from Harden's ejection, the officials had to step in numerous times to police the battles between Sixers NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid and Nets center Nic Claxton.

Embiid fell to the floor multiple times during the game while jostling with Claxton, and on one occasion, he kicked Claxton when the Nets big man stepped over him:

Although Embiid was not ejected, Claxton was tossed from the game during the fourth quarter for taunting Embiid after a basket—receiving his second technical foul of the game:

Rivers' "instigator" comment made during Friday's media availability was apparently aimed toward Claxton.

Officiating has been under the microscope during these playoffs, especially since Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings series.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from that game for stomping on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis while Sabonis grabbed Green's ankle, and Green was subsequently suspended for the Warriors' Game 3 win as well.

Regardless of Rivers' feelings on the officiating, he has to be happy with the way his team has performed thus far.

The 76ers are just one win away from advancing to the second round, and they are getting stellar play from their key performers.

Embiid is averaging 20.0 points and 11.3 rebounds during the series, Harden is putting up 17.3 points and 8.0 assists per game and Tyrese Maxey is leading the team in scoring with 23.7 points per contest.

Along with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and No. 2 Boston Celtics, the third-seeded Sixers look like serious contenders to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.