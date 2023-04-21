NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Will Anderson Jr. Linked to Texans amid Buzz Around Trade, QB

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans own the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and while the franchise has been linked to the top available quarterbacks this spring, it's possible they're more enamored with a top defensive prospect.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported Friday that the talk surrounding the Texans not taking a quarterback with the No. 2 pick "continues to build" and that the franchise could be eyeing a defensive player:

"The chatter around the Houston Texans not selecting a quarterback at No. 2 overall continues to build. Seriously. In texts and calls with scouts, coaches and even agents throughout the past week, I couldn't find one person who truly believes the Texans will select a QB there. This is either the best organized smokescreen of all time, or the Texans are really set on drafting a defensive player at No. 2 overall. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is the name most often connected to Houston by league sources. (Remember, next year's draft class promises to be loaded at QB, too, with USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye leading the pack.)"

This comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday on SportsCenter that the Texans "don't seem particularly sold" on taking a quarterback second overall.

While the Texans will likely have their choice of quarterbacks at No. 2, there's no denying the kind of impact a player like Anderson can make.

Anderson spent his three-year college career at Alabama and is coming off a solid 2022 campaign in which he posted 10 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, 51 tackles and 17 tackles for a loss in 13 games.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department ranks Anderson as the top prospect available in the 2023 class, topping the likes of Jalen Carter, Myles Murphy and Bijan Robinson.

B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder wrote of Anderson:

"He'd fit best as a stand-up outside linebacker in a scheme that uses a lot of odd fronts and occasionally has edge-rushers drop into coverage. He held his own when Alabama asked him to do the latter, which suggests he can be asked to zone-drop in the NFL as a change of pace.

"As far as even fronts go, Anderson can play with his hand in the dirt as a defensive end as well, so he's scheme-versatile and a plug-and-play type of player. He just might be a little more effective as a stand-up outside 'backer."

The first round of the draft kicks off on April 27.