Anthony Richardson: 'I'm Gifted, I'm Talented. I Feel Like God Made Me Different'

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson commented Friday on his impressive physical ability ahead of next week's 2023 NFL draft.

Speaking to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Richardson said the following about being arguably the most naturally talented athlete in the 2023 draft class: "A lot of people say I'm a different breed. I always tell people I'm not from Earth. I'm gifted, I'm talented. I feel like God made me different, and I just try to use that in my daily life."

Richardson is one of at least four quarterbacks widely expected to be taken in the first round of the draft, along with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis.

The hype surrounding Richardson grew exponentially coming out of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine when he put on a historic performance.

Richardson measured in at 6'4" and 244 pounds, and he proceeded to set combine records at the quarterback position in the broad jump and vertical jump. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, which was among the fastest times ever for a quarterback.

In his only season as a collegiate starter, Richardson had some up-and-down showings with the Gators in 2022.

He completed just 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but he was a force when he used his legs, rushing for 654 yards and nine scores.

While Richardson's accuracy is clearly a work in progress, he has a huge arm and the type of dual-threat ability that has become increasingly popular in the NFL over the years.

Because of that, he is at least in the discussion to be the No. 1 overall pick by the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers.

If Richardson doesn't go first, the Houston Texans at No. 2, Indianapolis Colts at No. 4, Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, Detroit Lions at No. 6, Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7, Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 and Tennessee Titans at No. 11 all stand out as potential landing spots.

Richardson is far from the most polished quarterback in the draft, but his skill set gives him the highest ceiling that should ensure he doesn't have to wait long to hear his name called during the first round on April 27.