Grading Every NBA Playoff Team's Top Stars So Far

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Devin Booker

You know things are going great for Booker when he opened the playoffs with 26 points on 52.6 percent shooting, four steals, three blocks and three assists, and that game looms as by far his worst to this point. In his last two outings—both Suns' wins—he has upped his production to 41.5 points on 62.7/50.0/92.3 shooting with 6.0 assists against 1.5 turnovers.

"It's that time," Booker said after scoring 45 points in Game 3, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "Win or go home. I love it. I dedicate my whole entire life, and I have since a kid, to this sport and this game. This stage is all we can ask for."



Booker is the postseason's leading scorer at 36.3 points per game, ranks fifth in steals with 2.7 per game and is tied for 20th with 5.0 assists.

Grade: A+

Kevin Durant

It speaks to Durant's generational talent that he hasn't had fewer than 25 points, six rebounds or five assists in any game yet, and it still feels like we haven't seen anything close to his best.

He is finding shots within the flow of the offense and picking apart the Clippers defense with his passing. He is tied for 12th in points created by assists (16) and tied for third in that category among players making fewer than 50 passes per game. A bucket binge is coming at some point, but he deserves credit for not getting impatient.

Grade: B

