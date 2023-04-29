Jammie Robinson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' S

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 191

HAND: 8 3/4"

ARM: 29 5/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.59

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 9'8"

POSITIVES

— Athletic with very good movement skills. Fluid player with quick footwork.

— High motor player who always looks to finish around the ball.

— Great vision and natural instincts. Understands and identifies threats in zone coverage.

— Shows comfortability in man coverage. Able to play from multiple alignments and shows good positioning in coverage. Uses hands well in press and shows ball skills to locate and play ball.

— Willing tackler who isn't afraid to front up ball carriers or throw his body around.

NEGATIVES

— Can come in out of control with open-field tackling. Flies up quickly but doesn't always break down with the proper leverage.

— Needs to continue to develop man skills. Can give up too much separation at times.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 GM, 99 TOT, 5 TFL, 1 SK, 6 PBU, 1 INT

NOTES

— South Carolina Transfer

— 2019 PFF 2nd Team Freshman All-American

— Senior Bowl Invite

OVERALL

Jammie Robinson is an average size safety with very good movement skills. With his size, there are times when he looks like a cornerback. Some of his best plays have come from when he is playing the pass. Shows a smooth backpedal with great burst and twitch when driving out of his breaks, though on occasion he can give a couple steps of separation to receivers.

Robinson looks best when playing zone coverage. Here he is able to use his vision and instincts to match routes. He plays with good timing and anticipation when playing the ball in the air. Jammie looks most comfortable when covering from the box or in underneath coverage, though he has done a decent job of covering and playing the ball downfield. When in coverage, Robinson has shown fluid hips and the speed necessary to run with most receivers.

When playing against the run, Robinson has shown good vision and tracking ability. He has a very high motor that always leads him to the ball and plays with speed and physicality when tackling. He isn't afraid to throw his body around to take down bigger ball carriers and will front up ball carriers in the hole; as well as wrap tackling to wrestle them down in the open field. On occasion, he will come in out of control and miss tackles, but generally, he gets the job done.

Jammie is a scrappy player with the instincts needed to make plays all over the field. He has the versatility needed to play deep and close to the line of scrimmage. Some defensive coordinator will find a role for him in the middle rounds. I see Jammie earning a starting spot somewhere early on in his career.

GRADE: 7.0 (High level backup/ Potential Starter) Round 3

OVERALL RANK: 86

POSITION RANK: S5

PRO COMPARISON: Tyrann Mathieu

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings