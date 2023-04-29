Byron Young NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' EDGE

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 250

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 33 1/2"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.43

3-CONE: 7.19

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 38"

BROAD: 11'

POSITIVES

– Good frame and has room for growth; looks like he can add 5-10 pounds easily.

– Accelerates off the ball well to put pressure on tackles vertically as a pass-rusher.

– Sets up his outside pass-rush moves well by getting square during the stem phase of a rush.

– Can win around the edge in a handful of ways: with speed, a cross chop or a hesitation move. Works the offensive lineman's hands well after contact to win on the outside, too.

– Has the change-of-direction skills and quickness to develop an inside stick move if he can get more accurate with his hand swipe to knock the offensive lineman's hands down.

– Impressive bend with flexible ankles and takes good angles as a pass-rusher for efficient paths to the quarterback.

– Physical at the point of attack against the run, especially as a force technique.

NEGATIVES

– Stands up out of his stance and takes on blocks with high pad level.

– Struggles to get extension and hold ground against offensive tackles. Needs to get stronger to hold up at the point of attack as a run defender in the NFL. Also has wide hand placement.

– Block recognition is a work in progress; he can be late to key and diagnose and therefore gets put out of position.

– Lack of strength limits the effectiveness of his power moves, including a bull rush and one-arm stab.

– He needs more mass to be effective at turning speed to power.

– Doesn't have an inside move he can win constantly with and won't keep offensive tackles honest until he gets more consistent at clearing the blocker's hands on the inside stick.

NOTES

– DOB: March 13, 1998

– A 3-star JUCO recruit in the 2021 class, No. 14 overall, No. 1 edge, per 247Sports composite JUCO rankings

– 20 career starts

– 2022 honors: All-SEC first team (coaches), All-SEC second team (Associated Press), two-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

– Career stats (two seasons): 83 total tackles, 23.5 TFL, 12.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PD

OVERALL

Byron Young is an exceptional athlete, and that really shows up when he's a pass-rusher. He's fast off the ball and can win around the edge in a handful of ways. He's also effective in line games with his quickness, change-of-direction ability and acceleration.

However, Young needs to bulk up to develop into an every-down player. His lack of strength was apparent, as he'd occasionally struggle to hold ground against base blocks from tight ends and would rarely get extension against tackles. Adding size would help him add a power move to his pass-rush arsenal, too.

He has plenty of room for growth on his frame and has speed and athleticism to spare if need be.

As far as scheme fit goes, Young would be best as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts, but an even-front team could draft him too if it's looking for a situational edge-rusher. His fit is dependent on what teams in the middle rounds are looking for, a pass-rusher or a run-stuffer.

GRADE: 7.0 (High-level Backup/Potential Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 82

POSITION RANK: EDGE13

PRO COMPARISON: Arden Key

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder