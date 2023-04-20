Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Can Revisit Contract After Burrow, Herbert Deals, GM Says

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs that began in the 2022 season, which at the time was a record-setting deal.

But as the quarterback market shifts, it's a deal that eventually could see Mahomes making less than a number of other players around the league. And Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach suggested the team may be open to revisiting the deal in the future.

"We have a special relationship with him and his agent. ..." he told reporters Thursday. "There are a couple of other deals with [Joe] Burrow and [Justin] Herbert and then we can always talk about it."

