Kings Fans Not Allowed to Use Cowbells at Chase Center for Warriors Playoff Series

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings fans will not be allowed to bring their cowbells to San Francisco's Chase Center for the continuation of the team's Western Conference first-round playoff series vs. the Golden State Warriors.

The cowbells were out in full force at the Golden 1 Center when the Kings won Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series. Warriors general manager Bob Myers got an earful up close and personal.

On the flip side, 2,000 cowbells will be given away at the Kings' watch party for Game 3.

Kings fans have every right to be excited with their team in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They are just two wins away from knocking off the defending champions and sport one of the hottest players in the league in De'Aaron Fox, who has averaged 31.0 points per game to start the series.

Game 3 will take place Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The series will stick in San Francisco for Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.