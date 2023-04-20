X

    Kings Fans Not Allowed to Use Cowbells at Chase Center for Warriors Playoff Series

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 20, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 25: A fan rings the cowbell prior to the game between the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings on March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Sacramento Kings fans will not be allowed to bring their cowbells to San Francisco's Chase Center for the continuation of the team's Western Conference first-round playoff series vs. the Golden State Warriors.

    

    🚨 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫:<br><br>Cowbells will not be permitted at Chase Center. Any fan carrying a cowbell will be directed to the outdoor bag check location, where they can check their cowbell and retrieve at the conclusion of the game.

    The cowbells were out in full force at the Golden 1 Center when the Kings won Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series. Warriors general manager Bob Myers got an earful up close and personal.

    

    Kings fan let Warriors GM Bob Myers know how Sacramento was feeling 😅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/kasha12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kasha12</a>) <a href="https://t.co/tpb982EsRY">pic.twitter.com/tpb982EsRY</a>

    On the flip side, 2,000 cowbells will be given away at the Kings' watch party for Game 3.

    Kings fans have every right to be excited with their team in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They are just two wins away from knocking off the defending champions and sport one of the hottest players in the league in De'Aaron Fox, who has averaged 31.0 points per game to start the series.

    Game 3 will take place Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The series will stick in San Francisco for Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

