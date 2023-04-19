X

    Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Reports for Mandatory Military Service in Finland

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen of NBA team Utah Jazz starts his military service at the Finnish Defence Forces Sports School in Santahamina, Helsinki, on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by ANTTI AIMO-KOIVISTO/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
    ANTTI AIMO-KOIVISTO/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

    The Utah Jazz's season is over, and the mandatory military service in Finland for Lauri Markkanen has begun:

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Lauri Markkanen has offically begun his service in the Finnish army 🇫🇮 <a href="https://t.co/V6YWMYRjI2">pic.twitter.com/V6YWMYRjI2</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Lauri Markkanen is fulfilling his mandatory military service in Finland. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/6Uq44cm2ex">pic.twitter.com/6Uq44cm2ex</a>

    George Ramsay of CNN shared comments from the Jazz big man explaining military service is mandatory in the country before the age of 30. For his part, Markkanen took advantage of some time off after Utah missed the playoffs.

    "I just figured if we're not going to playing in the postseason this year, then it's going to be a good time to do it now, instead of just postponing it and then eventually having to do it in a time that wouldn't work so well for me," he said.

    He also said he is unsure exactly how long the service will last but may do it across two different summers in an effort to avoid any overlap with basketball.

    The timing is particularly notable, as Ramsay noted Finland was recently accepted as the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in light of neighboring Russia's ongoing and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine beginning in February 2022.

    Markkanen is coming off the first All-Star season of his career and averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep.

