Yankees' Josh Donaldson Out Indefinitely with Hamstring Injury Following MRI

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Josh Donaldson played just five games for the New York Yankees this season before a hamstring injury sidelined him, and it sounds as though his stint on the injury list won't end anytime soon.

The veteran third baseman told reporters Wednesday that he's undergone an MRI, is receiving treatment and doesn't yet have a timeline for his return.

"I'm bummed out," he said. "I felt like it was going to be any day now."

Donaldson told reporters Tuesday that he only planned to be on a rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots for one day, but he experienced tightness during the game and was removed for a pinch runner after five innings and three at-bats.

"I don't think it's a setback. He didn't pull it or have to come out of the game," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday. "But I don't think it was all the way where it needs to be."

The 37-year-old has struggled to make a positive impact in his two seasons with the Yankees. This season he was hitting just .125 with a home run, an RBI and two runs, while in 132 games last year he hit .222 with 15 homers, 62 RBI, 59 runs and a .682 OPS.

But the Yankees have yet again struggled with injuries this season, with Giancarlo Stanton one of the most notable players sidelined as he deals with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that could keep him out for over a month. They're also missing Luis Severino, Frankie Montas and Carlos Rodón from the starting rotation.

The Yankees have mostly navigated those injury issues, starting the year 10-7, though the red-hot start from the Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) has already left the Yanks five games out of first place in the AL East.

Getting healthy will help in that pursuit. Just don't expect Donaldson to lend a hand in the short term. Instead, DJ LeMahieu will continue to start at the hot corner.