Former Raptors, Magic, Suns SG Terrence Ross Retires from NBA After 11 Seasons

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Terrence Ross, an 11-year NBA veteran who notably won the Slam Dunk contest during his rookie season, announced his retirement on his podcast Friday.

Ross noted how past injuries have taken a toll (back, knee). Most importantly, he spoke about how much he loves being at home for his family as a reason for his retirement.

The former University of Washington star averaged 11.0 points per game for the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns (career-high 15.6 PPG for the 2020-21 Magic). The man known as the Human Torch was an adept scorer and three-point shooter (36.2 percent from deep) off the bench for most of his career.

Ross hinted at his potential retirement in mid-November on TikTok (h/t Ernest Leo Hernandez of Sportskeeda).

"I'm watching these games and, instead of thinking like, 'God, I really miss being out there', the first thing that came to my head was like, 'okay, Boston is playing New York. That's a quick flight back home. They'll get home pretty early,' My mind was in so many other areas besides, oh, I can't wait for the next game."

He also added:

"Everybody's different. People want somebody to play for as long as LeBron James and want to play with their kids and their kid's kids. And some people are just like, I've had enough. I had a great time. Knees are kinda hurtin', body's a little banged up--not a little banged up, I had some surgeries, but I don't know, man."

After he announced his retirement, the 32-year-old appeared at the Washington Wizards at Magic game on Friday and got a rousing ovation from the fans.

Ross still had something left in the tank before hanging it up.

The veteran wing originally signed with the Suns in February following his buyout from the Magic. He provided vital depth for a team that flipped Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder for Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren.

In 21 games, Ross averaged 9.0 points on 42.8 percent shooting, including 34.7 percent on three-pointers. His best performance came in a 135-127 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on March 24, when he knocked down six threes en route to a 30-point night.

"It gives us another guy that can get his own shot, but he can also space the floor and knock down some threes," ex-Suns head coach Monty Williams said of Ross' skill set in March. "He's got a big body, he can get to the basketball and take a hit, he can finish over top of guys when he needs to."

Ross did receive an offer this offseason to play professionally in Serbia, noting that his wife, Matijana, is from there. He also said he still has friends and family there but ultimately turned the offer down.