Joe Dumars Talks Draymond Green Suspension for Warriors vs. Kings After Sabonis Foul

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars discussed the league's decision to suspend Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, saying the Golden State Warriors forward's status as a "repeat offender" played into the decision-making.

"Here's what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That's what separates this where you end up with a suspension," Dumars told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Green will miss the Warriors' Game 3 matchup against Sacramento on Thursday as a result of the suspension. Golden State currently trails Sacramento 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

