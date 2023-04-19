X

    Joe Dumars Talks Draymond Green Suspension for Warriors vs. Kings After Sabonis Foul

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 17: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors moves the ball during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 17 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars discussed the league's decision to suspend Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, saying the Golden State Warriors forward's status as a "repeat offender" played into the decision-making.

    "Here's what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That's what separates this where you end up with a suspension," Dumars told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

    Green will miss the Warriors' Game 3 matchup against Sacramento on Thursday as a result of the suspension. Golden State currently trails Sacramento 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Joe Dumars Talks Draymond Green Suspension for Warriors vs. Kings After Sabonis Foul
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon