Stephen Jones on Cowboys Possibly Drafting Bijan Robinson: 'You Never Know'

The Dallas Cowboys used their franchise tag on Tony Pollard this offseason, but they aren't ruling out another major investment at running back.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team could wind up taking Texas running back Bijan Robinson if he winds up falling in the draft.

"I'm sure when that first day is over [of this year's NFL Draft], he's certainly gonna have a team, and you never know," Jones said.

Robinson is widely expected to be taken in the top half of the first round, perhaps inside the top 10. The Cowboys have the No. 26 pick in Round 1 and are unlikely to trade up for a running back with Pollard locked in as their Week 1 starter.

