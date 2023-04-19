Steelers' Worst-Case 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios

0 of 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a clearer set of 2023 NFL draft needs after the Allen Robinson trade.

Pittsburgh now has Robinson, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at the top of the wide receiver depth chart.

That will probably lead to the Steelers avoiding the position with the No. 17 overall pick to focus on other needs.

The Steelers could use help at cornerback to find a long-term successor to Patrick Peterson if the veteran leaves after one season.

Pittsburgh could also use additions on the offensive line to protect Kenny Pickett in his second season.

There is a chance that the premier offensive line or defensive back prospects are not available by the time the Steelers are on the clock, and that might force them to trade up instead of waiting around to pick a player from another spot on the field.

Here are the worst-case scenarios for Pittsburgh entering draft night.