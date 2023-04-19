X

    Darius Garland's Hot Shooting Wows Twitter as Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Beat Knicks

    Doric SamApril 19, 2023

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    AP Photo/Ron Schwane

    Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland took a backseat to the hot-shooting Donovan Mitchell in Saturday's Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks. This time around, Garland asserted himself as the top offensive option in Wednesday's Game 2 to lead the Cavs to a 107-90 win to tie the series at 1-1.

    The 23-year-old poured in 32 points with seven assists to spearhead the victory. He did most of his damage early, scoring 26 points in the first half. He finished with six three-pointers and went 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

    Garland's aggression opened the door for the rest of the Cavs to find success on the offensive end. Cleveland shot 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Caris LeVert scored 24 points off the bench, while Mitchell finished with 17 points and 13 assists. Evan Mobley added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

    The Cavs also put forth a stellar defensive effort, holding the Knicks to 36.7 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from three-point range.

    But it was Garland who was the talk of NBA Twitter after his outstanding performance, and rightfully so:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jarrett Allen knows Darius Garland is locked in 😂 <a href="https://t.co/0EPey9uZnD">pic.twitter.com/0EPey9uZnD</a>

    Brandon Jennings @Tuff__Crowd

    Okay Mr Garland I See You

    Zach D @ZachNoah52

    Darius Garland keeps playing like this.. Cavs in 5 lol

    Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd

    Darius Garland played his ass off at both ends. Incredibly impressive first-half performance from the Cavs and he fueled all of it.

    Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

    DARIUS. GARLAND.

    Evan Dammarell @AmNotEvan

    an angry elf once said that Darius Garland wasn't capable of moments like these on the biggest stage

    Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

    Garland playing a beautiful, beautiful half of ball

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Darius Garland tonight:<br><br>32 PTS<br>7 AST<br>6 3P<br><br>Joins Spida and LeBron as the only Cavs to reach those numbers in a playoff game. <a href="https://t.co/2MnWsvMbb4">pic.twitter.com/2MnWsvMbb4</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Darius Garland joins LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only Cavaliers players with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons. <a href="https://t.co/SyLlqpuYDN">pic.twitter.com/SyLlqpuYDN</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Darius Garland responded to a lackluster Game 1 with a SPECIAL 1st half in Game 2 vs. the Knicks 🔥<br><br>Game 1: Game 2 at HALF: <br>17 points 26 points<br><br>7-of-13 FG 6-of-10 FG<br>2-of-4 3PT 4-of-6 3PT<br>1-of-3 FT 10-of-11 FT <a href="https://t.co/WPLUk5vlw5">pic.twitter.com/WPLUk5vlw5</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Darius Garland got the Knicks in the ankle lock.

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    What a half by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a>. They lead the Knicks 59-39 at halftime. Darius Garland just played one of the best halves of his life with 26 points on 10 shots. Caris LeVert has been great off the bench and the Danny Green minutes have gone pretty well. This place is rocking.

    Esfandiar Baraheni @JustEsBaraheni

    Darius Garland has 26 points on 10 shots <br><br>Legitimately special offensive player

    Justin Rowan @Cavsanada

    We talk about how Mobley's final form will transform the Cavs. But Garland realizing he can do this vs anybody is another thing that'll take the Cavs to the next level when it clicks.

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Full list of people who can stop Darius Garland tonight <a href="https://t.co/TJXZURJGzJ">pic.twitter.com/TJXZURJGzJ</a>

    Colb @___Colb___

    Darius Garland. <a href="https://t.co/sMRz5kjtDo">pic.twitter.com/sMRz5kjtDo</a>

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    Darius Garland <a href="https://t.co/cNmXA5D8ij">pic.twitter.com/cNmXA5D8ij</a>

    ESPN Cleveland @ESPNCleveland

    Darius Garland tonight <a href="https://t.co/fZP60eODke">pic.twitter.com/fZP60eODke</a>

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    Darius Garland miss a shot challenge: IMPOSSIBLE

    John Sabol @John_Sabol

    Darius Garland's night is over. <br>32 points, 6-10 3pt.🔥<br>DG has that dog in him <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a> <a href="https://t.co/ajl11UzdAM">pic.twitter.com/ajl11UzdAM</a>

    The Cavs had the best defense during the regular season, holding opponents to 106.9 points per game. When Cleveland is able to lock up on the defensive end, it makes things easy on offense, and that formula was on full display on Tuesday.

    With the Cavs clicking on all cylinders, Garland was able to take full advantage. When he's aggressive in setting up his own offense, it opens things up for the rest of the team.

    Cleveland will look to keep the momentum going when the series heads to New York for Game 3 on Friday night.