Darius Garland's Hot Shooting Wows Twitter as Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Beat Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland took a backseat to the hot-shooting Donovan Mitchell in Saturday's Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks. This time around, Garland asserted himself as the top offensive option in Wednesday's Game 2 to lead the Cavs to a 107-90 win to tie the series at 1-1.

The 23-year-old poured in 32 points with seven assists to spearhead the victory. He did most of his damage early, scoring 26 points in the first half. He finished with six three-pointers and went 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

Garland's aggression opened the door for the rest of the Cavs to find success on the offensive end. Cleveland shot 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Caris LeVert scored 24 points off the bench, while Mitchell finished with 17 points and 13 assists. Evan Mobley added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cavs also put forth a stellar defensive effort, holding the Knicks to 36.7 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from three-point range.

The Cavs had the best defense during the regular season, holding opponents to 106.9 points per game. When Cleveland is able to lock up on the defensive end, it makes things easy on offense, and that formula was on full display on Tuesday.

With the Cavs clicking on all cylinders, Garland was able to take full advantage. When he's aggressive in setting up his own offense, it opens things up for the rest of the team.

Cleveland will look to keep the momentum going when the series heads to New York for Game 3 on Friday night.