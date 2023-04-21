1 Offseason Trade for Every NHL Team That Missed the Playoffs

0 of 16

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

The 16 teams that did not qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have some big decisions to make this offseason.

Some of them, like Chicago, Montreal, San Jose and Philadelphia, are deep into major rebuilds that are going to take years to get them back to a playoff level.

Others, like Buffalo, Detroit and Ottawa, are on the rise and should be in the market for players who can help them get back into the postseason for the first time in several years.

Then there is a third group of teams, like Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Nashville, that has to pick a direction. Do they try to double down on their veteran teams and keep their window open, try to retool their rosters on the fly or go for an all-out rebuild.

We take a look at all of those situations and try to think up one trade that each of them should make this offseason.

In some cases, we will have two non-playoff teams making deals with each other and will take in-depth looks at both sides of it.