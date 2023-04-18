Thibaut Courtois Hyped as WF's Top GK by Fans After Real Madrid's UCL Win vs. Chelsea

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Take a bow, Thibaut Courtois.

The 30-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper is a huge reason why Los Blancos are into the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League.

While Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday thanks to two tallies from Rodrygo, it was Courtois who should be considered man of the match.

With the match tied 0-0 in first half stoppage time, Courtois stopped a prime scoring opportunity on a shot from Chelsea's Marc Cucerella. The goal would have given The Blues a 1-0 lead and would have cut Real Madrid's lead in the quarterfinal to 2-1 on aggregate.

Real Madrid came out of halftime in much better form, and Rodrygo went on to score the first goal of the match in the 58th minute before tallying his second in the 80th minute.

Courtois went on to stop all of Chelsea's six shots on target. The Blues had 19 totals shots.

Real Madrid will now move on to face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinal. Man City currently leads 3-0 on aggregate entering the second leg of the quarterfinal.

Los Blancos are looking to win their second consecutive Champions League title and sixth since 2013-14. They defeated Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final to claim their first Champions League title since 2017-18.

With Courtois in net, it's very possible Real Madrid could be victorious on the biggest stage once again.