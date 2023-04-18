X

    Thibaut Courtois Hyped as WF's Top GK by Fans After Real Madrid's UCL Win vs. Chelsea

    Erin WalshApril 18, 2023

    Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois applauds after the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Real won 2-0. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

    Take a bow, Thibaut Courtois.

    The 30-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper is a huge reason why Los Blancos are into the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League.

    While Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday thanks to two tallies from Rodrygo, it was Courtois who should be considered man of the match.

    With the match tied 0-0 in first half stoppage time, Courtois stopped a prime scoring opportunity on a shot from Chelsea's Marc Cucerella. The goal would have given The Blues a 1-0 lead and would have cut Real Madrid's lead in the quarterfinal to 2-1 on aggregate.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois with an outstanding save. 🧱 <a href="https://t.co/sKbKBMzoeD">pic.twitter.com/sKbKBMzoeD</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Courtois denies Cucurella 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/gXOoJGwiW7">pic.twitter.com/gXOoJGwiW7</a>

    Real Madrid came out of halftime in much better form, and Rodrygo went on to score the first goal of the match in the 58th minute before tallying his second in the 80th minute.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    RODRYGO SILENCES STAMFORD BRIDGE. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/hp4qBFbbne">pic.twitter.com/hp4qBFbbne</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Tie over.<br><br>Rodrygo 𝙜𝙤𝙚𝙨 and doubles his tally on the day. 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/iIAY1VX6HS">pic.twitter.com/iIAY1VX6HS</a>

    Thibaut Courtois Hyped as WF's Top GK by Fans After Real Madrid's UCL Win vs. Chelsea
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Courtois went on to stop all of Chelsea's six shots on target. The Blues had 19 totals shots.

    After the match, Courtois was lauded by fans on Twitter as the best goalkeeper in the world:

    Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet

    Is Thibaut Courtois the best goalkeeper in the world right now? 🤔🧤 <a href="https://t.co/GerjO4L7dL">pic.twitter.com/GerjO4L7dL</a>

    🤞🏽 @holowz

    Courtois our best player tonight followed by Rodrygo and Fede

    Ruairidh Barlow @RuriBarlow

    Thibaut Courtois might be the best goalkeeper in the world, but magic Mike Maignan can't be too far behind right now?

    Miggy @_miguel_larios

    Courtois is easily best keeper at the moment

    Humza Ibrahim🇵🇰 @Humzaibrahim075

    Thibaut Courtois. Best GK in the world.

    Apach Militaire 1️⃣4️⃣🏆🤍 @SteeveKee

    Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper of all time 💥❤️

    justhmmmm @justhmmmm1289

    Courtois is excellent. It's really between him and Alisson as the best goalkeeper in the world

    Papa Laye  @LieSagne

    The goal scorers get all the credit but Courtois has been Real Madrid's best player since last season.

    ⚡️ @ikazamaj00

    Courtois is the best GK in the world.

    Wali @NWali_X

    Courtois is the best GK in the world

    PhD Ilkay 🇨🇦 ¹⁴ @DrNacho_RM

    Courtois when Real Madrid need him: <a href="https://t.co/oJZYeoLjqm">https://t.co/oJZYeoLjqm</a> <a href="https://t.co/P4ROAUo2dy">pic.twitter.com/P4ROAUo2dy</a>

    Noodle Vini @vini_ball

    Even Chelsea fans can't believe how good Courtois is 😭😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/V8EgVXDDHd">pic.twitter.com/V8EgVXDDHd</a>

    Real Madrid will now move on to face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinal. Man City currently leads 3-0 on aggregate entering the second leg of the quarterfinal.

    Los Blancos are looking to win their second consecutive Champions League title and sixth since 2013-14. They defeated Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final to claim their first Champions League title since 2017-18.

    With Courtois in net, it's very possible Real Madrid could be victorious on the biggest stage once again.