Bills' Josh Allen Talks Eventually Changing His Playing Style: 'I'm Getting Older'

Josh Allen has molded himself into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, but the Buffalo Bills star knows his playing style will eventually need to change.

According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, "he realizes a time will come when he will have to transition from being a football player first and QB second to a QB first and football player second."

"Im getting older," the 26-year-old Allen said Tuesday.

Allen added that he has noticed times during film review when he has been "careless with the football, careless with my body."

The 6'5", 237-pound quarterback who's built more like a linebacker has rushed for 3,087 yards and 38 touchdowns across his five-year career, taking plenty of hits in the process. Additionally, he has been sacked 151 times in 77 games

Allen is coming off his third straight season with 4,000-plus passing yards and his second consecutive campaign with at least 700 rushing yards.

During the 2022 season, the Wyoming product completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 762 yards and seven scores.

While Allen is showing a desire to take care of his body, there's no reason to believe he'll alter his playing style in 2023, which will be his sixth season in the NFL. As he gets older, though, we could see him morph into a quarterback who's stronger with his arm than his legs, such as Aaron Rodgers, who is 39 and entering his 19th NFL season.

The Bills finished the 2022 season with a 13-3 record and won the AFC East for the third straight year. They were eliminated from the postseason by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

Buffalo enters 2023 as the favorite to win the AFC East, but there are hopes it will finally be the year the franchise gets over the hump and reaches the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993.