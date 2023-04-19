Panic Meter: Which MLB Contenders Should Already Be Worried About Mounting Injuries?

0 of 9

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

In a perfect world, every team in Major League Baseball would get through 2023 without any injuries, all while the sun shined and cute puppies rained from the sky.

But since it's not a perfect world we're living in, it's time to break out the ol' "Panic Meter" and put it to eight contenders that have been hit especially hard by injuries since the '23 season began.

We considered who has been injured and how badly, as well as what the ramifications are going forward. The better the player, the worse the injury and the less equipped the team is to deal with it, the more the panic meter is going to tilt toward "high" rather than "medium" or "low."

So as to keep the focus on teams that are worse off than they were at the start of the year, we limited our scope to injuries that have occurred since Opening Day on March 30. We'll nonetheless begin with a speed round that will touch on some notable omissions.

Note: Data for total days and dollars spent for players on the injured list is courtesy of Spotrac.