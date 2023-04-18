Kiper, McShay NFL Mock Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson to Colts, Will Levis to Titans

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anthony Richardson and Will Levis remain the wild-card quarterbacks at the top of the 2023 NFL draft, with no one quite sure whether they'll wind up being taken in the top five or sliding down the board for more sure things on the opposite side of the ball.

Mel Kiper and Todd McShay of ESPN released a mock draft Tuesday that had Richardson land at No. 4 with the Indianapolis Colts while Levis slid down the board all the way to No. 11 with the Tennessee Titans.

It's worth noting the mock draft did not include trades, so the experts were locked in to a team's draft position. Therefore, the Arizona Cardinals, who could shop the No. 3 pick over the next week, instead stayed put and selected Will Anderson Jr.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.