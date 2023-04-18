Justin Herbert, Chargers Contract Negotiations to Be Kept 'Private,' Says HC Staley

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Justin Herbert is eligible to sign a long-term extension with the Los Angeles Chargers for the first time this offseason, but the team isn't looking to make any negotiations with their franchise quarterback into a public spectacle.

Speaking to reporters about the status of contract talks with Herbert, head coach Brandon Staley said they are "going to keep those negotiations private."

The first of this offseason's major quarterback-contract dominos fell on Monday when Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Herbert and Joe Burrow, who were part of the same 2020 draft class as Hurts, have also been rumored to be in line for new deals from their teams. Lamar Jackson, who received the franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens, is seeking a long-term deal.

Based on recent trends, Hurts' decision to be the first of those star players to get a deal done likely sets a template for the next quarterback contract. The total value of his extension is about $12 million more than Russell Wilson's deal with the Denver Broncos.

Before Wilson got his deal, Kyler Murray's $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals was $500,000 more than Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

In February, The Athletic's Daniel Popper predicted a six-year, $295 million extension for Herbert with $135 million fully guaranteed at signing. It would be the second-largest contract by total value among quarterbacks, behind only Patrick Mahomes' $450 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The $46.1 million average annual value would match Murray's deal with the Cardinals.

The Chargers don't have to rush into an extension with Herbert because they still have two years remaining on his rookie deal, assuming they pick up his fifth-year option for 2024. But getting a deal done this offseason would lock them into a salary before the price goes up as more quarterbacks sign extensions.

Drafted No. 6 overall in 2020, Herbert has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL over the past three seasons. He has thrown for 14,089 yards with 94 touchdowns and completed 66.9 percent of his attempts in 49 career starts.

The Chargers made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018, but lost in the AFC Wild Card round after blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars.