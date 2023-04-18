X

    Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Making 'Progress' from Back Injury, Bucks' Budenholzer Says

    Doric SamApril 18, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 16: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks participates in warmups prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on April 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed practice Tuesday while recovering from his back injury, but there's still a chance he's available to play Wednesday in Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

    "We have 24-plus hours before game time," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. "He'll get treatment, we'll see how he feels. There's been a lot of progress and hopefully there's more in the next day or so."

    Budenholzer said on Monday that Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI on his injured back that came back clean, which made the team "optimistic" about the star's chances to play Wednesday. He echoed those sentiments once again Tuesday.

    "There's an optimism," Budenholzer said. "Time is a little bit on our side, but that equation will flip. But yeah, I would say we're optimistic."

    Antetokounmpo had suffered the injury in Sunday's Game 1 when he took a hard fall when Heat forward Kevin Love undercut him to draw a charge. He was forced to exit before the end of the first half as Milwaukee went on to lose 130-117.

    The two-time NBA MVP is coming off another stellar season in which he averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 55.3 percent from the field. He was named a finalist for this year's MVP award as well after leading Milwaukee to a league-best record of 58-24.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Making 'Progress' from Back Injury, Bucks' Budenholzer Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    If Antetokounmpo were to miss time, the Bucks would undoubtedly miss his production. Milwaukee had an 11-8 record without him this season, so Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez would have to be ready to step up.