Hanna, Haley Cavinder to Train at WWE Performance Center After Ending WCBB Careers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are ready to transition from the basketball court to the wrestling ring.

According to Fightful's Jeremy Lambert, the Cavinder Twins' agent Jeff Hoffman told TheStreet that the duo will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in the spring. It will be their first time doing in-ring training of any kind, but Hoffman is excited about their chances to turn it into a career:

"The potential--what could be--I think they'd be excited if that type of opportunity presented itself for them to be main features in the WWE. WWE fans provide such positive comments, feedback, and energy to the twins. The WWE, they have a very specific training process. They don't just fit people into storylines and say, 'Here you go.' The twins are D1 athletes, they're extremely fit, healthy, exercise constantly, but there's also a process through the training to make sure you understand not only movements but safety."

The Cavinder Twins had signed an NIL deal with WWE in 2021. They began their collegiate careers at Fresno State before transferring to Miami in 2022, but they announced last week that they will forego their final year of eligibility to pursue new goals.

WWE senior vice president James Kimball told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg in January that there is a hope the Cavinder Twins will have a career that mirrors WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. It appears their journey on that path will begin soon.