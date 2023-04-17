Rockets Rumors: Former Hornets HC James Borrego to Interview for Houston Job

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

As the Houston Rockets head coaching search continues, the organization brought in former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego for an interview Monday, according to Fox 26 Houston's Mark Berman.

Borrego, 45, served as coach of the Hornets from 2018 to '22 before being let go by the organization. His final season in Charlotte was the only one with a winning record as he finished 43-39.

He never managed to lead his team to the playoffs and went 138-163 in his four seasons at the helm.

A two-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, Borrego comes from a long line of former Gregg Popovich assistants that have gone on to become head coaches.

It seemed that he was just hitting his stride with Charlotte when he was fired. He helped lead the team to two play-in tournament appearances, but it was never able to crash the postseason.

The Hornets were worse in 2022-23 as they fell to 27-55, the fourth-worst record in the league, and were one of the first teams eliminated from playoff contention.

Since opting to not pick up Stephen Silas' fourth-year option, the Rockets have cast a pretty wide net as they look for someone to lead a critical period for the organization.

Houston has either interviewed or scheduled an interview with former head coaches like Borrego, Frank Vogel, Ime Udoka and Kenny Atkinson as well as assistants like Phoenix's Kevin Young and Philadelphia's Sam Cassell.

Whoever lands the job will be getting one of the most desirable openings of the cycle as the Rockets have a bevy of impressive young talents like Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Şengün.

And tied for the second-worst record in the NBA, they have as good a chance as anybody to land the No. 1 pick and generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.