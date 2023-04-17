NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka, James Borrego to Interview for Rockets HC Job

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Houston Rockets head coaching search continues, the organization reportedly will interview a pair of former NBA head coaches.

Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is set to be interviewed Wednesday, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko. Meanwhile, former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego was set to interview with the team on Monday, according to Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 and Gallery Sports.

Udoka solidified himself as one of the best young coaches in the NBA last season in his first year with the organization. He led his team to the NBA Finals and looked primed to be a staple on the sideline of TD Garden for years to come.

However, Udoka was suspended in September after a "violation of the organization's guidelines," which the Celtics attempted to keep private. It was reported that he had an intimate relationship with a female subordinate in the organization, and he was eventually let go.

Borrego, 45, served as coach of the Hornets from 2018-22 before being let go by the organization. His final season in Charlotte was the only one with a winning record, as he finished 43-39.

He never managed to lead his team to the playoffs and went 138-163 in his four seasons at the helm.

The two-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs comes from a long line of former Gregg Popovich assistants that have gone on to become head coaches.

It seemed that he was just hitting his stride with Charlotte when he was fired. He helped lead the team to two play-in tournament appearances, but it was never able to crash the postseason.

Since opting to not pick up Stephen Silas' fourth-year option, the Rockets have cast a pretty wide net as they look for someone to lead a critical period for the organization.

Houston has either interviewed or scheduled an interview with other former head coaches like Frank Vogel and Kenny Atkinson, as well as assistants like Phoenix's Kevin Young and Philadelphia's Sam Cassell.

Whoever lands the job will be getting one of the most desirable openings of the cycle, as the Rockets have a bevy of impressive young talents like Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Şengün.

And tied for the second-worst record in the NBA, they have as good a chance as anybody to land the No. 1 pick and generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.