Yankees Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Gail Burton

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is expected to miss four to six weeks with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.

Kuty added the Bronx Bombers could extend his recovery timeline beyond that given how frequently he has battled injuries in recent seasons.

The 2017 National League MVP got off to a strong start in 2023. He hit four home runs and slugged .558 through his first 13 games.

But Yankees fans have long learned to always remain cautiously optimistic about Stanton no matter how well he's performing at the plate. The next injury could be right around the corner for Stanton, who missed most of the 2019 and 2020 seasons as well as 52 regular-season games last year.

The latest issue came in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. The 33-year-old thought he hit a home run but had to leg out a double when the ball stayed in the yard.

The Yankees announced Sunday he was going on the 10-day injured list. Oswald Peraza, one of their top minor league prospects, took his place on the active roster.

Losing Stanton for a month or more this early in the season isn't what New York wanted to see considering it could be a much tighter race for the American League East title than it was last year. The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten off to a blistering start and own a four-game lead on the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

Holding Stanton out makes sense if it can lower the chances of him experiencing another flare-up with his hamstring, but the concern of him suffering a different injury is bound to linger for the remainder of the season.