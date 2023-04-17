Texans GM 'Open to Listening' in Trade Talks for No. 2 Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

The Houston Texans hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and the general consensus has been that the team would select either Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, depending on what the Carolina Panthers do with the top overall pick.

But apparently trading the selection isn't off the board, either.

"Are we open for business? We're open to listening," Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters on Monday, saying he's received calls for the No. 2 overall selection.

Caseiro also wouldn't eliminate the possibility that the Texans don't draft a quarterback at all:

That would be a shocker, however, as the quarterback position has been a huge need since Deshaun Watson sat out the entire 2021 season after 25 women accused him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault. Watson was subsequently traded to the Browns ahead of the 2022 season.

The Texans have since cycled through Davis Mills, Tyrod Taylor, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel at the position, and the result has been a 7-26-1 record over the past two seasons. Thus, at some point, the quarterback position has to be addressed.

As the depth chart currently stands, Mills would get a third crack at being the starter, with Case Keenum serving as his backup. In 28 career games (26 starts), the 24-year-old Mills has thrown for 5,782 yards, 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, completing 63.6 percent of his passes while taking 62 sacks. The Texans are 5-19-1 in his starts.

It's hard to imagine the team passing up the opportunity to address the quarterback position with that No. 2 pick unless it is absolutely blown away by an offer. It does seem likely that if the Texans keep the pick, Stroud will be the best quarterback remaining on the board:

But time will tell. There is always the possibility of a lot of movement before the draft, with four quarterbacks—Young, Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis—potentially set to go off the board in the top 10 picks.

It would cause some shockwaves around the NFL if the Texans don't land one of them. But they also have enough needs on the roster overall that it could be logical for them to trade the No. 2 pick and stockpile more draft picks, either for this draft or those to come.