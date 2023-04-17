MLB Rumors: Pablo López, Twins 'Close' on 4-Year, $73.5M Contract Extension

MLB Rumors: Pablo López, Twins 'Close' on 4-Year, $73.5M Contract ExtensionApril 17, 2023
The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo López are "close" to an agreement on a four-year, $73.5 million extension, according to the Miami Herald's Craig Mish and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
López was eligible to become a free agent in 2025. Once signed, his new contract will go into effect next season.
The Twins acquired the right-hander in January in a trade that saw American League batting champion Luis Arraez head to the Miami Marlins. He appeared in 32 games for Miami in 2022, finishing 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA and a 3.71 FIP while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
López has exceeded expectations early into his Minnesota tenure. He's leading MLB with 33 strikeouts and has a 2.71 FIP through four starts. He's tied for seventh in WAR (0.7) among all pitchers at FanGraphs.
The Twins, meanwhile, are 10-6 and one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central. They understand they're in a position to contend not just now, but well into the future.
Do-Hyoung Park @dohyoungpark
Twins already had Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton as long-term building blocks, both under contract through at least the 2028 season.<br><br>Pablo López can now be that anchor on the pitching side, under contract through 2027. (Joe Ryan is also under club control through '27.)
Based on his career output, López will probably cool off a bit. The Venezuelan had a 3.77 FIP and struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings during his five-year run in Miami.
But an $18.4 million salary is a reasonable outlay in the event he regresses to be more of a No. 2 or 3 starter instead of a bona fide ace of the staff. The 27-year-old will be a massive bargain if his 2023 performance is indicative of his value moving forward.
From López's perspective, he gets long-term security and could be in a good position to get another sizable contract down the line. He'll be entering his age-32 season when he hits the open market in 2028.