Mike Tyson Open to Evander Holyfield and Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Fights

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Mike Tyson has not ruled out a return to the ring.

The former heavyweight champion told TMZ Sports he would be willing to fight Evander Holyfield or Roy Jones Jr. if the price is right.

"When I see the money people for the end of the product, my mind works clearer. I can't express myself clearly now financially," Tyson said.

Tyson returned to the ring in November 2020 for an exhibition bout against Jones. The fight drew 1.6 million pay-per-view buys, making it one of the biggest successes of that year and leading to speculation Tyson could lace up the gloves again.

Negotiations took place between Tyson and Holyfield for a fight in 2021, but the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Tyson said he's been recently approached by people in Saudi Arabia for a bout.

There's no question Tyson could pocket eight figures for another exhibition bout.