Report: Texans Coaches Don't Have 'Unanimous Belief' If a QB Is 'Worthy' at No. 2

The Houston Texans could spring a major surprise with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Many expect them to take one of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young depending on whom the Carolina Panthers select first overall. However, The Athletic's Dane Brugler reported Monday "there isn't a unanimous belief among the Houston coaches that available quarterback will be worthy of this pick."

Looking ahead to April 27, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Young and Stroud should be among the top picks, with Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections.

Big names like Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

