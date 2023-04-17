NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Anthony Richardson to Visit Titans amid Trade Buzz for QB

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is visiting with the Tennessee Titans on Monday, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The Titans have the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft but have been linked with a potential trade up in order to land one of the top quarterbacks in the class.

Looking ahead to April 27, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State should be among the top picks, with Kentucky's Will Levis and Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections.

Big names like Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

