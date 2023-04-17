Jets Rumors: Quinnen Williams Holding Out of Voluntary Workouts amid Contract Talks

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will be absent for the start of the team's voluntary offseason program, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Williams has one year to run on his rookie deal and earns $9.6 million in 2023. The 2022 All-Pro made it clear in January he wanted a new contract before the team's offseason preparations kicked into gear:

"Everybody knows I'm a team guy, man. But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I'm behind them to show that they really support me is a major thing for me."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Williams' representatives and the Jets "have been negotiating over the last few weeks with hopes of finding a solution."

Williams is coming off a career year. He finished 2022 with 55 tackles and 12 sacks, wreaking havoc as both a pass-rusher and run-stopper.

The 25-year-old played his way into a lucrative deal with the Jets or perhaps another team, and a small handful of defensive linemen helped to set his market value.

Jeffery Simmons is another member of the 2019 draft class and signed a four-year, $94 million extension from the Tennessee Titans. Daron Payne got $90 million over four years to stay with the Washington Commanders. The San Francisco 49ers signed Javon Hargrave away from the Philadelphia Eagles with a four-year, $84 million pact.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald remains the gold standard at the position in more ways than one even after missing six games last season. His $31.7 million average salary is the highest of any defensive tackle by a wide margin, with Simmons in second at $23.5 million.

The odds of Williams overtaking Donald are almost certainly slim, but he might be able to come close to or even surpass Simmons' number.

His decision to skip the start of the offseason program shouldn't cause much disruption. He's an experienced vet by this point, and the workouts are voluntary in nature anyway.

However, Williams is a man of his word, and he's clearly itching to get a long-term contract secured.