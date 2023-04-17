Peter King 'Will Not Be Surprised' If Tyree Wilson Gets Drafted Before Will Anderson

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

When it comes to their production at the college level, Tyree Wilson wasn't even close to Will Anderson Jr.'s stratosphere.

That said, some NFL talent evaluators are not sold on Anderson being the better pro.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported he would "not be surprised" if Wilson wound up being drafted higher than Anderson in this month's NFL draft. It's even possible Wilson winds up being the No. 2 overall pick if the Houston Texans decide to eschew the quarterback position.

"Wilson will be a better pro than Anderson," one coach told King.

