X

    Peter King 'Will Not Be Surprised' If Tyree Wilson Gets Drafted Before Will Anderson

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 17, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    When it comes to their production at the college level, Tyree Wilson wasn't even close to Will Anderson Jr.'s stratosphere.

    That said, some NFL talent evaluators are not sold on Anderson being the better pro.

    Peter King of NBC Sports reported he would "not be surprised" if Wilson wound up being drafted higher than Anderson in this month's NFL draft. It's even possible Wilson winds up being the No. 2 overall pick if the Houston Texans decide to eschew the quarterback position.

    "Wilson will be a better pro than Anderson," one coach told King.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Peter King 'Will Not Be Surprised' If Tyree Wilson Gets Drafted Before Will Anderson
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon